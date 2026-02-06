Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Kapil Sharma’s comedy drama

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the 2025 comedy sequel to the 2015 film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. It first premiered on December 12, 2025. With its premiere happening just a week after the grand release of Dhurandhar, the film struggled at the box office. The makers then decided to re-release it on January 9, 2026, but their plans did not translate into numbers at the cinema. Now, the film is aiming to catch the attention of audiences with an OTT run. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has confirmed its February 6, 2026, release on JioHotstar.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on OTT

On Friday, an announcement post was shared on JioHotstar’s social media accounts confirming the OTT release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. It read, “Full family entertainer with double… no, quadruple confusion,” alongside a teaser clip for the film. It showcases the chaos that breaks through in Mohan’s life as he ends up marrying three different women, none of whom is his actual girlfriend, and how he has to balance his life as a husband to three people with different faiths, while trying to keep it a secret from his own family. The film aims to showcase his troubled relationship with his partner and the three wives he ends up with despite his best efforts. It tilts along the question of whether he’ll ever be able to marry his true love.

Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan lead the sequel to the 2015 film.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released with a lot of expectations, hoping to grab the same type of response it received over a decade ago. The original film starred stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma in his Bollywood film debut alongside Sai Lokur and Jamie Lever in key roles. Meanwhile, the other cast members include Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi, producing a hit at their hands, managing to grab over Rs. 70 crore at the box office.

