Akshay Kumar recently opens up about his disciplined work schedule and revealed that his eight-hour shift rule has cost him opportunities to work with some of Bollywood's biggest names. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside actor Ravi Kishan, the superstar explains why he prefers maintaining a fixed working schedule and how it benefits both his personal life and film producers.

Akshay Kumar says big Bollywood names hesitate to cast him

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Akshay mentions several prominent industry personalities are reluctant to collaborate with him because of rumors surrounding his working hours. Explaining his approach, the actor says, “A lot of big people don’t want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don’t even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family.”

Akshay compares his work schedule with Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan

Ravi Kishan also praised Akshay's efficiency on film sets, highlighting how his working style helps producers save time and money. He reveals that the actor generally wraps up a film in approximately 55 days, creating employment opportunities for the 300-400 people involved in a production.

Addressing questions about completing projects within 55 to 65 days, Akshay cites Hollywood stars Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise as examples. He says, “I recently read an interview with Christopher Nolan, and apparently he doesn’t take more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise completed Mission: Impossible in 55 days.”

Akshay Kumar's work front

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for Golmaal 5, directed by Rohit Shetty. The comedy entertainer also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor. Currently in production, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 8, 2027.

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