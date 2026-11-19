Ananya Panday recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla. During her conversation with host Karan Johar, the actress opened up about her approach to relationships, marriage and her current relationship status. Admitting that she is enjoying her single phase, Ananya revealed that she wants to focus on herself before welcoming someone new into her life. Her comments come months after reports of her alleged breakup with Walker Blanco surfaced.

Ananya Panday says she was ‘born to get married’

During the episode, Karan shared his observations about Ananya’s approach to heartbreak and relationships. Teasing the actress, he said, "Let me just tell you one thing about Ananya, that Annie is just like a breakup chick. She breaks up on a Friday, and she is broken. Like everyone will be. But on Monday, she is absolutely fine." He also joked that she often reaches the ‘mandap’ or, in the recent case, ‘the aisle’ in her relationships.

Despite enjoying her independence, Ananya Panday made it clear that she continues to believe in the institution of marriage. Expressing her excitement about spending her life with one person, she said, "I feel I was born to get married. I love the idea of getting married. I am excited to be with one person for my entire life."

‘I am really enjoying being single,’ says Ananya

The actress also made a candid revelation about her present relationship status. Admitting that being single has brought her a sense of happiness, she told Karan, "I never thought I would actually say this, but I am really enjoying being single."

Explaining her change in perspective, Ananya shared that she had previously prioritized her relationships and other people over herself. However, she now wants to rediscover her individuality and give herself the attention she deserves. Emphasising that she is in no rush to find love again, she added, “I just want to fall back in love with myself before anyone can enter the picture."

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco's reported breakup

Ananya's revelation has sparked fresh curiosity about her rumored relationship with Walker Blanco. The two were reportedly dating since 2024, with reports of their separation surfacing in August 2026. According to ETimes, the split was mutual. However, neither Ananya nor Walker has publicly confirmed their relationship or announced a breakup.

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