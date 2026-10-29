Koffee With Karan 9: Did Janhvi Kapoor take a dig at Tara Sutaria with her dating advice for Veer Pahariya?

Janhvi Kapoor has sparked buzz after sharing some cheeky dating advice for Veer Pahariya on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 9. The actress appeared on the popular chat show alongside her friend and former co-star Varun Dhawan. During the rapid-fire round, her unexpected remark about Veer’s dating life left everyone wondering whether she was taking a dig at his former girlfriend, Tara Sutaria.

Janhvi Kapoor’s dating advice for Veer Pahariya

During the episode, host Karan Johar pointed out that Janhvi and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, had stayed together despite several break-ups turbulence surrounding them. The actress also acknowledged her relationship with Shikhar on the couch.

Later, when Karan asked Janhvi what dating advice she would give Veer Pahariya, she quipped, “Never take her to a concert.” Although Janhvi did not elaborate on her answer, the remark quickly caught viewers’ attention, with several netizens interpreting it as a reference to Veer’s reported split from Tara.

About Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's relation

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public on Instagram in July that year. The couple were frequently linked following joint outings and reports of a holiday in Italy. However, they reportedly parted ways around six months later.

Speculation surrounding their split intensified after Tara joined singer AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert in December 2025. A viral clip showed the singer hugging the actress and kissing her on the cheek, prompting discussions about Veer’s reaction. Tara later criticized what she described as false narratives and paid PR campaigns, while Veer clarified that the footage of his reaction had been taken from a different part of the concert.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to star in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the action entertainer is expected to arrive in summer 2027. She is also reportedly associated with Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi action film Raaka, which is said to feature Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

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