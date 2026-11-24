The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 promises an interesting conversation as Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan take the couch. During the interaction, host Karan Johar praises Akshay’s remarkable work ethic and discipline while also extending his support to Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday. He questions why her decision had become such a major talking point, emphasizing that female stars deserve the same professional rights as their male counterparts.

Karan Johar supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand

Speaking about Deepika Padukone’s stance on working hours, Karan will be seen questioning the criticism surrounding her request. He says, “I also respect someone like Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair.”

The filmmaker further stresses that female superstars should have the freedom to establish professional boundaries without facing unnecessary scrutiny. Akshay also agrees with Karan, supporting time-bound shooting schedules and highlighting how disciplined planning can benefit everyone on a film set without affecting creativity.

Why did Deepika Padukone demand 8-hour shifts?

In 2025, reports claimed that Deepika exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit following a disagreement over working hours, with the actress reportedly requesting an eight-hour shift. She was also subsequently confirmed to be out of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

The upcoming episode will be available to stream on JioHotstar via The Peacock Hub. It is scheduled to premiere on November 25, 2026, at 7 PM.

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