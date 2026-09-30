Koffee With Karan 9 OTT Release: When and where to watch Karan Johar hosted talk show’s last season

Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered with its first season on November 19, 2004. On the popular talk show, several celebrities have appeared on television for quick chats and candid moments. Now, the show is all set to conclude with its ninth and final season, bringing its 22-year journey to an end. Here are all the details.

When and where to watch Koffee with Karan Season 9

Koffee with Karan Season 9 is all set to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming on October 14, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the team along with an emotional message from Karan Johar, confirming that this will be the show's final edition.

Here’s the promo:

The promo shows Karan getting emotional as he recalls telling his father, Yash Johar, about his idea for a talk show in 2004. He also remembers how his father passed away soon after, while the show went on to become a long-running part of his career.

Karan points out in the video that, thanks to the show, he is still dealing with the word “nepotism.” He also recalls having guests who were once lovers, some of whom are now married, while others have gone their separate ways. In a lighter moment, he jokes that the show “nearly ended the careers” of some national icons. The promo ends with Karan inviting viewers to join him for one last cup of coffee.

In an exclusive report by us at Pinkvilla, we had confirmed that Alia Bhatt and her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt will appear in one of the episodes this season.

More about Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar , is a celebrity talk show known for its candid conversations, playful banter and rapid-fire questions. Drawing on his personal friendships and connections within the film industry, Karan strikes a balance between a chatty tone and probing questions, often eliciting unfiltered revelations and memorable confessions from his guests.

One of the show's most popular segments is the Rapid Fire Round, where celebrities face a series of quick and often controversial questions, sharing their opinions and making difficult choices on the spot.

Another popular segment, the Koffee Quiz, is a fast-paced pop-culture trivia round introduced in the later seasons. It pits the episode's guests against each other in a buzz-in competition, testing their knowledge and recall.

The first six seasons of the show aired on Star World India between 2004 and 2019, establishing Koffee with Karan as one of the channel's flagship shows. The series later moved to OTT.

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