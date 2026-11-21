Koffee With Karan 9, hosted by Karan Johar, is back with its latest episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan on the couch this week. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have dropped a promo featuring the duo.

Koffee With Karan 9 Promo: Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan join the show together

In the promo, host Karan Johar reveals that the unusual pairing was actually Akshay Kumar’s idea. While the two may seem like an unexpected on the screens, the actor apparently go a long way back.

Here’s the promo:

Moreover, Akshay Kumar adds to the episode's entertainment quotient with his witty banter with Ravi Kishan and even attempts to teach him a hook step. Ravi, meanwhile, reflects on his struggles in the film industry, admitting that he had ‘crawled his way to success.’ The actor also proudly refers to himself as “Bihar ka Brad Pitt.”

The upcoming episode of KWK 9 will mark Akshay Kumar’s fifth appearance on the show. The actor first appeared in Season 4 in 2014, followed by appearances alongside his wife, Twinkle Khanna, in Season 5, Ranveer Singh in Season 6, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Season 7.

The upcoming episode will be available to stream on JioHotstar via The Peacock Hub. It is scheduled to premiere on November 25, 2026, at 7 PM.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in a lead role in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The neo-noir thriller follows a visually impaired man who must save his foster daughter from a dangerous adversary, setting the stage for a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

Apart from Akshay and Saif, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and others in key roles. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal’s Oppam, with the veteran actor also making a cameo appearance.

Looking ahead, Akshay will share screen space with Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna in the comedy-drama Mauja Hi Mauja, directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2027.

Additionally, the actor has Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 and the sci-fi thriller Samuk in his lineup. He will also appear in the second season of the reality show Pitch to Rich Season 2, alongside KJo and Malaika Arora.

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