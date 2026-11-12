Koffee with Karan 9: Sidharth Malhotra calls Karan Johar phobic about ‘commitments’; Host credits it to low self-esteem

Karan Johar is all set to conclude his long-running show, Koffee with Karan, with its ninth season. In the latest episode, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appeared, with the former calling Karan Johar commitment-phobic.

Koffee with Karan 9: Sidharth Malhotra calls Karan Johar phobic about commitments

The conversation began during the Koffee Shots segment, where Karan Johar presented the couple with a series of situations, asking them to take a shot if they had experienced them. Reminiscent of Never Have I Ever, the game eventually steered towards relationships and Karan's own experiences as a single man.

Listening to Karan's stories, Sidharth Malhotra playfully asked, “Why didn't you make it a solid relationship? You think you have commitment phobia? I wanna say, in your last season of Koffee, Karan is the most commitment-phobic person I know.” Agreeing with him, Kiara Advani called it true.

Defending himself, Karan said, “I can commit to friendship, parenthood, but a relationship, I don't like anybody who likes me.” He laughed and clarified, “It comes from low self-esteem issues. The moment anybody says I am really into you. I want to spend time with you. I want to meet you. I am like, ‘Toodles!'”

In the same interaction, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the critics who did not like his film The Vvaan. He said that critics were simply doing their job, while the filmmakers were doing theirs. According to him, audiences wanted to watch something rooted in culture and something that resonated with them.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in a lead role alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the fantasy thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Inspired by Van Devi Temple and its folklore, the movie received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was previously seen in a lead role in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The Yash-starrer flick follows the story of a ruthless man trying to cope with his sister's loss through a psychological battle with his son. Apart from Yash and Kiara, the movie also features Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and others in key roles.

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