Koffee with Karan 9: Varun Dhawan picks SOTY costar Sidharth Malhotra for Heated Rivalry remake, says ‘There was s**ual tension’

Koffee with Karan Season 9 recently featured Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests, with Arjun Kapoor making a special appearance. During the conversation, Varun was asked which co-star he would choose to star opposite him in an Indian remake of Heated Rivalry. The Bhediya actor was quick to name his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan picks Sidharth Malhotra for Heated Rivalry remake

During the chat, host Karan Johar asked Varun which male co-star he would choose for a remake of the Canadian romance series. Varun immediately answered, “Sidharth Malhotra.”

Karan approved of the idea, describing the pairing as a “sexy pairing.” Explaining his choice, Varun pointed out that their characters shared an interesting dynamic in Student of the Year. “I think there was (s**ual) tension between them even in SOTY,” the actor remarked.

Varun further added, “A lot of people were saying that me and Sid should end up together more than Alia.”

For the uninitiated, Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, marked the Bollywood debuts of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra . The romantic comedy-drama follows three students whose relationships become complicated by friendship, rivalry, and romance. Varun and Sidharth play competing students, while Alia's character becomes romantically involved in their dynamic.

More about Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian sports romance series created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney for the streaming platform Crave. Based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers book series, the show takes its title from the second novel, published in 2019.

The series follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, rival professional ice hockey players who compete for the Montreal Metros and Boston Raiders, respectively. Despite their fierce on-ice rivalry and the public scrutiny surrounding their careers, the two develop a secret, initially casual relationship that continues intermittently over several years. As their professional ambitions become increasingly intertwined with their growing feelings, they must navigate the complicated boundaries between rivalry, intimacy, and love.

The series stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as Shane and Ilya, respectively, alongside François Arnaud, Robbie GK, Christina Chang, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, and others in key roles.

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