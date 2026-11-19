In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla graced the couch. Coming from established family backgrounds, both Ananyas spoke about whether they have to put in extra effort to justify their privilege. During the interaction, Ananya Panday also opened up about how she felt about the humongous success of her cousin Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara.

Responding to the host, Ananya Panday said, "It was just, I think, the biggest collective dream come true for all of us at home. I know, our family knows, how hard he (Ahaan Panday) had worked, how long he'd waited, and just how much he's put into this, how obsessed he is with his craft. I just don't feel anyone deserves it more than him. I watched it, and I didn't watch it like he's my brother. I was blown away. So I was so proud of him."

She further mentioned that she also loves Aneet Padda a lot. Panday said, "I loved her in Big Girls Don't Cry, and I shot this thing with her that time. I kept telling everyone that this girl is amazing. She is amazing and then obviously..."

The Kesari Chapter 2 actress also shared her thoughts on pay parity in the film industry. She said, "Of course, there is pay parity. Everyone has discussed it; I have discussed it myself. And I think it shouldn't be about men or women. I think if someone brings that money to the box office, if they are deserving of that number, mutually decided between the actor and the director, they should be paid that amount. It shouldn't be based on gender."

Panday further added, "I just want to add that, of course, my main priority, job, and love is acting, and that's my passion, but another thing that I am very passionate about is making it a little easier for other younger women coming into the industry, so I want to set the right example; if by me saying no to something I could come across as wrong or difficult in the moment, I think I have become okay with that if it means that tomorrow a young actress can fight for her place or ask for the same."

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