Koffee With Karan Season 9 Episode 2 Promo Out: Vijay Deverakonda reveals he made Rashmika Mandanna ask him 100 times to get married

Popular celebrity couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan Season 9 couch in its second episode on JioHotstar, making their debut on the popular chat show as a married couple. Following Salman Khan’s season opener, the couple brings a fresh dose of romance, candid confessions, and playful banter to the Koffee couch.

The promo is out now, and it promises a full of fun and exciting episode. Revealing that there was no conventional proposal, Vijay and Rashmika share how he asked her to ask him 100 times before they finally tied the knot earlier this year. Rashmika says she asked him for an entire year to get married. During the Rapid Fire round, the actress is asked to choose between her co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun, and she picks the latter, setting the stage for more candid revelations.

When Karan asks Vijay who he shares the best on-screen chemistry with, apart from Rashmika, she is quick to jump in to confirm ‘nobody’. The Ranabaali actor nods in sync with his wife, saying, "Always agree with your wife."

The fun continues during the gaming segment, when Vijay calls Raaka star Allu Arjun to deliver the now-iconic line, “Karan, it’s me”, in a moment that is sure to delight fans.

From anecdotes about their love story and filmography to navigating criticism and taking on the Rapid Fire round, the couple brings their signature chemistry to the couch, offering fans a candid glimpse into their relationship and the playful dynamic they share.

The new episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will drop this Wednesday at 7 PM, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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