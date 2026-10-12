Koffee With Karan 9: When and where to watch Salman Khan on first episode of last season of Karan Johar's chat show

Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, is returning with Season 9. The promo of the much-awaited show is out now, unveiling the very first guest. And he is none other than Megastar Salman Khan. The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 premieres on October 14 on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

Dropping the promo, Karan Johar wrote, "One last time…a koffee with the one & only bhaii. Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar. #KWKS9OnJioHotstar"

For the unversed, the upcoming season will also mark the end of the much-loved chat show. Karan himself said in the promo, "Ye last season hai, so ye kahin bhi jaa sakta hai, right?" Salman agreed with him and replied, "Jayega Jayega."

The Monster actor will be the solo guest on the chat show. Earlier, he appeared twice on the show: once with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and once with his father, Salim Khan. He last graced the show in 2016. Salman Khan has already shot for the premiere episode.

The upcoming season is expected to be super exciting as the guest list includes some of the exciting names. Apart from Salman Khan, the guest list includes Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, Lakshya, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as an expected pairing, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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