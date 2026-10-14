Koffee With Karan Season 9: Salman Khan comments on Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's acting

Megastar Salman Khan appeared in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The Monster actor was later joined by Karisma Kapoor on the couch, who also conducted the popular Rapid Fire round for Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

During the rapid-fire round, Lolo asked Salman Khan to choose between Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal performance and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar act as the more impactful one. To which Megastar immediately said, “Two different kinds of performances. You cannot compare any of them.”

Karisma called it a ‘diplomatic’ answer. After which the Monster actor went on to explain, “Not diplomatic. Both are fantastic actors. One has got a tremendous amount of energy, one has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting, so you cannot compare.”

The 60-year-old further appreciated Ranveer Singh and called him a ‘secure’ actor. He said, “For Ranveer in Dhurandhar, He had to control all his energy. What he does, he does everything larger-than-life, and he had to control that big time, so for an actor that's a huge amount of insecurity, which he didn't have in the film. He was very secure as an actor and in that role for Dhurandhar.”

For the unversed, both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh delivered their career-defining performances in their respective movies, Animal and Dhurandhar. Who did better has become a new topic in pop culture.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ramayana Part One, which will be followed by Love And War. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the production of his next release, Pralay. It will be interesting to see how these movies perform at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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