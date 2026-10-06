Koffee With Karan: When Kareena Kapoor mocked Priyanka Chopra’s accent, Farah Khan gave her take on SLB

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to bring the much-awaited new season of Koffee With Karan to your TV screens, promising another round of candid conversations, revelations, and unfiltered celeb banter. Over the two decades, the talk show has delivered plenty of moments that continue to spark conversations. Recently, Karan Johar announced Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the final season of the show, which will premiere on October 14 on JioHotstar.

During one of her appearances on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar brought up a question that Kareena Kapoor had apparently asked about Priyanka’s accent. When Karan asked the actress where she got her accent from, Priyanka responded with a witty comeback, saying, “I think it's the same place that her boyfriend (then boyfriend Saif Ali Khan) gets it from.” Her answer instantly became one of the show's memorable moments.

Priyanka and Kareena address the past

Years later, Priyanka and Kareena appeared together on Season 6 of Koffee With Karan, marking a noticeable shift in their equation. Their joint appearance surprised fans who had closely followed reports of their alleged cold war and differences over the years.

During the episode, the two actresses openly discussed their former rivalry and revisited the incidents that had contributed to their strained equation. Their candid conversation showed that the actresses had moved beyond their earlier differences and were now comfortable sharing the couch together.

Farah Khan’s honest take on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In another memorable Koffee With Karan episode, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was asked by Karan Johar for her opinion on Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a filmmaker. Reportedly, Farah did not hold back and gave a blunt assessment of the celebrated director, apparently calling him “overrated,” but later, it was revealed that she had called Ajay Devgn overrated not SLB and had apologized to the actor.

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