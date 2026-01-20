Kohrra 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s crime thriller

After the raging success of Kohrra, the makers decided to come up with the second part of the investigative crime thriller. Well, the wait for Kohrra Season 2 is finally over. Making the official announcement, the team revealed that the second part of the gripping series will start streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2026. Check it out!

When and where to watch Kohrra Season 2

It’s official! Kohrra Season 2 is coming to your TV screens from February 11, 2026. The popular crime thriller can now be enjoyed on Netflix next month. A while ago, the team shared the announcement poster and mentioned, “Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai. Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne. Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix.”

Take a look:

In the second part, actor Barun Sobti will be reprising his role as Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Amarpal Jasjit Garundi. But instead of Jagrana Police Station, he will be taking charge of Dalerpura Police Station. Sub-inspector Balbir Singh (played by Suvinder Vicky) has relieved him of his duties at Jagrana and accepted his transfer request to Dalerpura.

But Amarpal won’t be solving thrilling cases alone. In Kohrra Season 2, he will be joined by his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (played by Mona Singh). Together, Amarpal Garundi and Dhanwant Kaur will be handling new cases while trying to dodge their traumatic pasts. Created by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, the upcoming investigative drama promises a gripping narrative, taking the audience deep into Punjab’s dark lanes.

ALSO READ: Atlee and wife Priya Atlee announce second pregnancy, Keerthy Suresh, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shower love