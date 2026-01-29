Kohrra 2’s Mona Singh talks about women’s expiry date in Bollywood: “Men in their 60s can still play the romantic leads”

From playing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder sister to portraying Sunny Deol’s wife in Border 2, 44-year-old Mona Singh has done it all. While she’s okay with playing older characters in her movies, the actress calls out women’s expiry date in Bollywood, while men in their 60s continue to play romantic leads. Read on!

Mona Singh calls out women’s expiry date in Bollywood

Mona Singh’s impressive filmography boasts of some popular characters like Mona Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha from Laal Singh Chaddha, and Simi Kaler from Border 2. But in some of them, the actress in her 40s played characters who are older than her.

While talking to PTI, Singh opined that she hasn’t cared about her on-screen age because she is very confident and knows who she is. For her, there’s nothing to prove, which is why she keeps taking risks. Having said that, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star is often asked, ‘Why are you so old on screen?’ To this, she responds that it doesn't matter. “It's the character that I'm playing, and it really excites me,” Mona expressed.

Having said that, she highlighted that it’s sad that Bollywood is the only industry where women come with an expiry date. “Whereas men in their 60s can still play the romantic leads, women can't,” expressed the actress, adding that she has never really cared about that because she didn’t want to be that.

Talking about her work front, Mona started the year by playing a don in Vir Das’s directorial debut film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Backed by Aamir Khan’s production house, the movie also stars Das along with Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, and others. Actor Imran Khan also made his comeback to the big screen with the comedy-drama.

Recently, the audience saw Mona playing wife to Sunny Deol’s character, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, in the epic war film, Border 2. The box office hit movie also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. Next up, Mona will be seen as a competent cop in her upcoming web show, Kohrra 2, co-starring Barun Sobti. The gripping series will start streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2026.

