Kohrra Season 2 Trailer: Mona Singh joins Barun Sobti as sub inspector to solve murder mystery, focus on police dynamics

Mona Singh is all set to wear a uniform and take over Dalerpura as Sub Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in the upcoming crime-thriller, Kohrra: Season 2. Ahead of the show’s debut on Netflix on February 11, 2026, the makers gave a peek into the murder mystery by dropping a gripping trailer. Check it out!

Kohrra: Season 2 trailer out

After a successful first season, the anticipation around Kohrra: Season 2 has increased manifold. Today (January 29, 2026), the team unveiled the thrilling trailer of the upcoming web show. The 2-minute 13 -second clip opens with Sub Inspector Dhanwant Kaur (played by Mona Singh) being informed that she is leading a new case.

She takes her ally, Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Amarpal Jasjit Garundi (played by Baron Sobti), along to the location of the murder of one Preet Bajwa. Without taking a breath, the cops start investigating the case by first interrogating Preet’s brother and then going around, suspiciously scanning the home where the incident took place.

Check out the trailer below:

Upon digging deep, they speculate that the husband (played by Rannvijay Singha) living in America with their daughters could have something to do with the case. One thing led to another, and the cops started adding multiple people to the list of suspects. Amid solving this murder mystery, Mona and Baron unearth multiple other crimes that could have links to Preet’s case.

While they do their duties with conviction and dedication to uncover the case, their relationships fall apart. Blood, sweat, and tears take precedent as Amarpal and Dhanwant navigate their personal lives while venturing into the dark lanes of Punjab’s world of crime. Created by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra: Season 2 is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three.

Coming to Mona Singh’s work front, the actress played a don in Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. She was last seen playing Sunny Deol’s wife in Border 2. The blockbuster hit war film also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

