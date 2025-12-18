Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam Trailer: Hemant Dhome's film celebrates native language education and highlights school nostalgia

Just like every year, the Marathi film industry is ready to kick off 2026 on a promising note with the multi-starrer Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, which is set to release in theatres on January 1, 2026. The recently unveiled trailer offers a heartfelt and nostalgic glimpse into a story rooted in emotional depth and cultural pride.

About the film

The Hemant Dhome directorial features a group of colourful characters who share a common goal which is to save their regional school from demolition and safeguard the future of Marathi-medium education. The film’s core theme resonates strongly, especially in an era where regional languages often struggle to survive in mainstream education.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam Trailer

The trailer holds up a mirror to viewers, confronting the discomfort of feeling embarrassed about one’s own language and setting a deeply reflective tone. The visuals move effortlessly between deserted classrooms and vibrant scenes filled with school kids. This striking contrast evokes a strong sense of nostalgia, gently pulling the audience into the film’s emotional landscape.

At its heart, the trailer follows a Marathi school on the verge of shutting down. Former students reunite due to a deep sense of gratitude toward their school, in an effort to save it. These moments are handled with warmth and sincerity, balancing light-hearted camaraderie with poignant, emotionally driven scenes. In doing so, the trailer raises meaningful questions about cultural identity and the place of mother-tongue education in a rapidly changing, modern world.

On the technical front, the trailer is neatly shot, with warm visuals, effective close-ups, and thoughtfully framed schoolyard sequences that capture both warmth and quiet melancholy.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam Cast

The ensemble features seasoned performers such as Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Prajakta Koli, who makes her Marathi film debut, along with Harish Dudhade, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Nirmitee Saawant, and Anant Jog. Their presence adds depth and credibility to this slice-of-life drama.

Overall, the Krantijyoti Vidyalay trailer promises an emotionally rich film that not only entertains but also encourages viewers to reflect on the importance of preserving regional language education with a meaningful message wrapped in warmth and nostalgia.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Ray turns vacation into witty rom-com, falling for Ananya Panday’s Rumi