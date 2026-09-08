Krishnavataram Part 1 Hridayam: Siddharth Gupta-led Lord Krishna trilogy gears up for global release by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam was released in theaters on May 7, 2026, as the first installment in a planned trilogy. The film, which explores the stories and teachings associated with Lord Krishna, is now set to receive a global theatrical release through The Art of Living, led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Krishnavataram trilogy to hit globally by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Following its theatrical run, Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam is set to reach audiences worldwide through The Art of Living. The association with AOL was officially announced by the World Forum for Art and Culture (WFCA) and Raj Kurup’s Creativelands.

Through this collaboration, the initiative aims to offer a contemporary gateway into Krishna’s world while remaining rooted in the philosophical and artistic traditions from which the story originates.

More about Krishnavataram

Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam (The Heart) begins in the present day, where a skeptical young man visits the Jagannath Temple in Puri and meets a mysterious storyteller who narrates the life of Krishna, highlighting the different forms of love reflected in his relationships with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama.

The story then moves into the past, tracing Krishna’s journey from Vrindavan and his bond with Radha to his life as the King of Dvārakā. It explores his relationships with Rukmini and Satyabhama, along with the events surrounding the Syamantaka jewel and Narakasura.

As Krishna’s journey reaches its final chapter, Dvārakā begins to sink, and he fulfills his promise to Radha by playing his flute one last time. Satyabhama also reunites with him, bringing their story of love to its conclusion.

Back in the present, the young man is deeply moved by the tale. He soon discovers that the real priest has only just arrived, while the mysterious storyteller has vanished, leaving behind a peacock feather. The experience leads him to realize that he had been listening to Krishna himself.

Siddharth Gupta plays the lead role, with Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, Jantee Hazarika, Karthik Jayaram, Amanjot Singh, Smrithi Srikanth, Apeksha Shetty, Akshara Shivakumar, Samadh Choudhary, Maharshi Dave, and others in key roles.

Co-written and directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is based on Raam Mori’s 2025 novel Satyabhama. The trilogy will continue with Krishnavataram: Part 2 - Manaha (The Mind) and Part 3 - Atman (The Soul).

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 1 winner Rahul Roy opens up on making Rs 2 to 4 lakh by performing at weddings: ‘I have to earn...’