Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia enjoy India vs. England match in Birmingham, click selfie

Bollywood’s queen, Kriti Sanon, was recently in the stands at an ODI match in Birmingham, and she wasn't alone. The actress was seen cheering for the game alongside her rumored boyfriend, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, giving fans yet another reason to swoon over this stylish duo. Don’t miss the pictures!

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia enjoy cricket match together

Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon’s dating buzz picked up momentum after their joint appearances at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’ wedding. Later, Kabir dropped multiple pictures with Kriti, convincing fans that love is in the air.

But of late, some reports suggested that the rumored couple has parted ways. Well, recently pictures shared by Bahia proof that their relationship is far from over. Hours ago, the businessman dropped a selfie on his Instagram Stories featuring the award-winning Indian actress from the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. The sighting has naturally set social media ablaze.

In the image, the rumored couple smiled for the camera while posing with some mutual friends. For the sporty outing, the Cocktail 2 actress wore a green top with white pants while Kabir twinned with her in a white tee under a brown leather jacket.

Take a look:

Speculation about the couple’s status had intensified recently after a viral photo of Kabir with another woman left fans questioning the state of their relationship. However, Kriti seemingly put those rumors to rest with a subtle but sweet gesture, including a cozy picture with Kabir in her Instagram June recap photo dump.

Their appearance at the Birmingham match further confirms that all is well, as the pair looked comfortable and in high spirits while enjoying the sporting action.

While the two have kept their personal lives private and have yet to make an official confirmation of their relationship, their frequent public sightings, from international vacations to family gatherings, have long been a topic of interest for B-town followers.

On the professional front, Kriti is currently basking in the success of Cocktail 2, which has been performing well at the box office.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon joins rumoured beau Kabir Bahia at airport as they return from Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding: VIDEO