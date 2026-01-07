Kriti Sanon and rumored beau Kabir Bahia join sister Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben at airport ahead of Udaipur wedding

Nupur Sanon is ready to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Stebin Ben. As per earlier reports, the actress and the musician will make it official on January 11, 2026, with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The bride-to-be was spotted alongside the Sanon mom and dad at the private airport in Kalina, where they were said to be ready to fly to Rajasthan ahead of the celebrations this weekend. Her fiancé, Stebin Ben, was also spotted posing for the cameras, keeping it extremely intimate.

Fellow Bollywood actress and sister of the bride Kriti Sanon joined the couple and their parents on the escapade. Interestingly, she was joined by her rumored partner, Kabir Bahia. The duo arrived at the airport together and waved to the paparazzi standing for them, deciding not to make any comments.

Here's Nupur Sanon with her parents at the airport.

Check out Kriti Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia together at the airport.

All about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding

So far, it is known that Nupur Sanon and fiancé Stebin Ben will get married on January 11, at the Fairmont Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. While initially an early January date was reported for their nuptials, later a source shared the plans for the upcoming weekend. A total of three days of festivities have been planned for the couple’s big union, following which they will head back to Mumbai. A private reception for the couple’s family back home, close mates, and industry friends has been planned in Mumbai post the Rajasthan celebration.

Previously, the actress and singer shared her grand proposal online with the world, showing off how her longtime beau got down on one knee. She called it the ‘easiest yes’ of her life. The words 'Will you marry me?' were seen being held by a set of performers for the couple as Stebin Ben bent his knee for the big question.

Among the many photos, one showed Kriti Sanon hugging her sibling, as Nupur flaunted the big sparkler from her singer beau. The couple starred in another photo, all smiles and happy to have made it official with a beautiful proposal.

