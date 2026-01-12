Kriti Sanon joins rumoured beau Kabir Bahia at airport as they return from Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding: VIDEO

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy wedding soiree has finally wrapped. Earlier today (January 12, 2026), the newlyweds were seen returning to the bay. Kriti Sanon also bid adieu to the lavish destination and was accompanied by her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia.

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia return from Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s wedding

Several inside visuals from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding show Kriti Sanon having a blast at her sister’s wedding. From wearing the best designer clothes to shaking a leg to some peppy tracks, the National Award-winning actress left no stone unturned to enjoy the festivities. Well, the grand event has now concluded, and Kriti returned accompanied by her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia.

In a viral clip, Kriti is seen joining Kabir inside the airport after they ditched the paparazzi and entered alone. However, after getting into the airport premises, the rumored couple caught up and were seen having a quick chat before boarding their flight back to Mumbai.

Check it out:

A couple of days ago, Kriti and Kabir travelled to Rajasthan together to be part of Nupur and Stebin’s grand wedding. They were joined by the bride and groom, along with the entire Sanon family.

Before Kriti and Kabir, newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben also made their first appearance as husband and wife at the airport. The couple looked stunning, donning Indian attire as they returned home.

Check it out:

For those unknown, Nupur and Stebin got married on January 11, 2026. The couple first said ‘I do’ in a Christian wedding, which was followed by a Hindu ceremony. Before the big day, the couple enjoyed the pre-wedding festivities, including Haldi, Mehendi, and a fun Sangeet. Sanon and Ben got hitched in front of their near and dear ones. Celebs like Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, and Disha Patani were in attendance.

As for Kriti and Kabir, they have been dating for quite some time now. However, neither of them has ever publicly spoken about their alleged love affair. With Nupur married, is a wedding on the cards for the rumoured lovebirds?

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Bin make first appearance as husband and wife after Udaipur wedding, Kriti Sanon joins them: VIDEO