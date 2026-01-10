Kriti Sanon lights up dance floor at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding sangeet in Udaipur

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned in her dear sister Nupur’s marriage to singer Stebin Ben. Accompanied by rumored beau Kabir Bahia, she set off for Rajasthan a couple of days ago, and more details are now surfacing about the pre-wedding festivities. Late into the night on January 9 and in the wee hours of January 10, videos surfaced online from the sangeet function of the grand wedding. In the clips, Kriti Sanon was seen dancing for her sibling, sharing her happiness with all those present.

Kriti Sanon and friend Varun Sharma dance it out at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s sangeet

Kriti, dressed in a beautiful lehenga, danced to her heart’s content in front of the couple’s friends and family. The videos showed her shaking a leg to the Salame Ishq Meri Jaan song dedicated to her sister Nupur. She also joined her friend, Varun Sharma, to dance to the viral Bhojpuri track Lollypop Lagelu, having a gala time.

The photos that have surfaced from the wedding show the Sanon family dressed in blingy outfits, mehendi (henna) on their hands, and happiness in their eyes for the big day. Kriti wore a two-piece pink and blue lehenga number adorned with sequins and mirrors for the event. The top, a kurti-style, spaghetti strap piece, complemented the bottom skirt beautifully as she put her hair up in a semi-bun. Adding heavy jewellery to the look, including a necklace and a set of bangles, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress flaunted her beauty.

The very private ceremony seems to have the involvement of only their close family members and friends, with no industry mates. A separate reception has been planned for their entertainment business friends post the Udaipur wedding. It is said that the couple will say their ‘I dos’ on January 10, 2026, followed by the pheras on the next day, January 11. According to reports, the bride’s father will walk her down the aisle, while sister Nupur will be the maid of honor.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Weddings in 2026: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben