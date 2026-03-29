Kriti Sanon set to surprise fans with new avatar opposite Shahid Kapoor in Cocktail 2: "Hottest character I’ve done..."

Kriti Sanon is all set to surprise fans with her upcoming film Cocktail 2, where she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The excitement around Cocktail 2 intensified when Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon declared its release date. On March 13, the actors shared a glimpse from the film and revealed that it will hit theatres on June 19, 2026. Along with the announcement, they teased the film’s first look.



Kriti Sanon on her Cocktail 2 character



The actress recently opened up about her role, hinting at a striking transformation that sets her Cocktail 2 character apart from anything she has done before. Speaking about the project with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti shared, "I think I’m looking very different from what I’ve ever looked and it’s probably the hottest character that I’ve done so far. And I think Homi is someone who has great great aesthetic visual sense and he’s just inherently cool and I think he’s brought a cool side to me which I didn’t know I had."

Cocktail 2 release date and first look

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon shared the film's release date post on their Instagram accounts which read as, “First look this Wednesday. Only in theatres. Cocktail 2 releasing in cinemas worldwide 19th June 2026.” Adding to the anticipation, the stars wrote in their captions, “For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18.”

Kriti Sanon won Best Actor Female (Popular Choice) Award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

Amid the buzz of her upcoming film, Kriti also made headlines at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. She turned heads in a glamorous green cutout dress, showcasing her signature style and confidence on the red carpet. The evening became even more special when she was honoured with the Best Actor Female (Popular Choice) award, adding another achievement to her growing list of accolades. Following her big win, Kriti shared glimpses from the event on social media, expressing her gratitude. She wrote, “Ishk went Green for the night. Thank you @pinkvilla for honouring me with Best Actor- Female for Tere Ishk Mein! Love you @aanandlrai sir!”

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