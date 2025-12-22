Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur and Stebin Ben lock January 11 Udaipur wedding, separate Mumbai reception planned: Report

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur is all set for her nuptials in the new year! Defying previous reports, Hindustan Times coverage has shared that Nupur and Stebin Ben will tie the knot in Udaipur on January 11. A separate reception for the couple’s friends and industry mates has been planned in Mumbai post the Rajasthan festivities, which are said to be proceeding for a total of three days.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding date confirmed

The star couple, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, have locked in the plans for their upcoming wedding. “The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days,” shared a source concerning the couple’s marriage plans. Previously, it was known that the big event was planned for January 8 and 9, 2026.

The couple reportedly wanted to keep the main ceremony very intimate, deciding to keep the guestlist limited to only family and longtime friends, instead of making it an entertainment industry affair. As such, tight security is expected at the wedding so as not to gather a big crowd. The to-be-bride’s sister will obviously lead her own entourage at the ceremony, which is said to be at a lavish Udaipur palace.

The reception, planned for January 13 in Mumbai, will see more of the duo’s industry connections making it to the celebratory party. “The Mumbai reception is when colleagues and friends from the industry will join in to celebrate the couple at their reception,” the source added. The couple has personally not confirmed any plans for their big day and is keeping the details under wraps from the public eye.

The two have been dating for a long time before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. They have rarely addressed each other in the spotlight, but have always been supportive of their partner’s work. She is an actress, and he is a singer, making them the perfect match, which will now culminate in a grand celebration of their love.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Will Kriti Sanon replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Salman Khan's Kick 2?