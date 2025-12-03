Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur to get married at lavish Udaipur palace to singer Stebin Ben: Report

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently reveling in the fame of Tere Ishq Mein alongside Dhanush. But that’s not all she’s celebrating, as sister Nupur Sanon is reportedly planning her wedding. The singer and actor is ready to tie the knot to Indian singer Stebin Ben. According to Money Control, the actress’s younger sibling wants a grand winter wedding, which is being set up at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace.

The wedding bells are ringing for Nupur Sanon, who is reportedly planning a big event on January 8 and 9, 2026. According to sources, the ceremony will be mostly private but ‘star-studded,’ involving family members, close friends, and selected industry guests. It is believed that decor arrangements and hospitality talks are going on at the moment, strengthening the reports. It is said that the celebrations will begin with mehendi and sangeet functions on the first day of the ceremony, January 8, and will be followed by the main marriage rituals on the next day.

So far, neither the to-be-bride’s side nor the to-be-groom’s family has commented on the reports or confirmed their marriage plans.

About Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's careers

Kriti Sanon is marrying off her younger sister, Nupur, to Stebin Ben, who is known for his melodious voice. As the man behind musical hits like Sahiba, Thoda Thoda Pyaar, and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, he is said to be well-connected with the Bollywood industry. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is a welcome face in B Praak’s music videos and is said to be planning to enter a big film next. She was also seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao as a lead star.

Udaipur has long become one of the most favorite destinations for grand weddings, with the latest being from an NRI billionaire family, which saw invites to Bollywood’s biggest names, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and more.

Previously, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev, among others have gotten married in Udaipur.

