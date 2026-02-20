Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Couple set to tie the knot in intimate court marriage on March 11, 2026

Wedding bells are ringing for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur as the couple prepares to begin a new chapter together next month. The duo will officially register their marriage on March 11, 2026, in Mumbai. According to Bombay Times, the intimate ceremony will take place at Gaurav’s residence, with only immediate family members in attendance. As the big day approaches, both Kritika and Gaurav are wrapping up their professional commitments to fully immerse themselves in the celebrations.



Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding ceremony date



A source close to the couple told Bombay Times that the couple will formalize their union in a private signing ceremony on March 11. The gathering will remain a close-knit affair, followed by a celebration with family and select friends. Sharing further details, the source said, “Continuing the festivities, on March 12, Kritika and Gaurav will host a thoughtfully curated celebration that reflects their personalities- elegant, understated, and timeless. Moving away from the conventional larger-than-life wedding format, the duo has chosen to embrace a more personal and meaningful approach. The evening will feature an intimate gathering infused with luxury rather than opulence, culminating in a grand Bollywood celebration attended by their families, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film fraternities. The highlight of the celebrations will be a grand party in Mumbai, blending sophistication with contemporary flair."

Also, a close friend of the actor and the host shared with the outlet, “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The party on the 12th in Mumbai is planned with a grand thought that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings."

