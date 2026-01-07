Krystle D’Souza backs Tamannaah Bhatia amidst Dhurandhar song controversy: “Don’t tear another person apart”

Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster, Dhurandhar’s domination brought many actors into the spotlight, including Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, who performed in the peppy number, Shararat. In a recent interview, Krystle came in support of Tamannaah Bhatia, stating that she could have nailed the song too. Read on!

Krystle D'Souza supports Tamannaah Bhatia

After Dhurandhar’s song Shararat became a chartbuster, many speculated that it was earlier offered to actress and performer Tamannaah Bhatia. Soon after, the team clarified that while Tamannaah’s name did appear during discussions, she was never approached for the track. While talking to The Free Press Journal, Krystle D'Souza backed Bhatia.

The popular TV personality told the publication that the Lust Stories 2 actress would have k*lled it in her own way. Krystle added, “She would have owned it. Approached or not approached, I’m sure she would have nailed it. Like, there’s no way that she wouldn’t k*ll it. Everyone would have done what they could do best.”

D'Souza quickly stated that she won’t take away from anyone who’s hardworking, self-made and consistent. “So, there’s enough sun for everyone. Just to bring another person up, please don’t tear another person apart,” she emphasized.

The sensational track, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ganguly expressed gratitude after his hook step went viral. Recalling the challenges he faced while shooting the song, Vijay said, “We were supposed to finish the song in two days.”

He further added that in one crucial shot, someone was going off track. “Till the time we got that right, it took us one and a half hour to get that shot. And I was panicking, saying, ‘Oh my god, how are we going to finish the song?’ But that shot is there in the film. It is going to be there for life, so you have to invest that time and effort so that everything is in sync. It happened, but that was unforeseen,” expressed the ace Bollywood choreographer.

Vijay also told us that he has shot a dance sequence in Dhurandhar Part 2. Ganguly also choreographed Tamannaah Bhatia in Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat.

