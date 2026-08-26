Kukku Kohli Funeral: Rohit Shetty exits with teary-eyes, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi pay last rites to veteran filmmaker

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

Veteran filmmaker Kukku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante, took his last breath yesterday, August 25, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 77 years old. Today, on August 26, the veteran filmmaker is being cremated in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs and close friends arrived at the cremation site to pay their last tribute to the late soul.

Rohit Shetty exited the site carrying tears in his eyes. He looked devastated by the unfortunate loss. The filmmaker was close to Kukku Kohli and his family. In fact, Shetty began his career assisting the late filmmaker in Phool Aur Kaante.

The Kaushal family, including Shyam Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Sunny Kaushal, also arrived at the funeral. Vicky and Katrina walked in together at the funeral site. Later, Sharvari Wagh was also spotted entering the premises. She was wearing a black mask on her face.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were captured entering the premises later on. Other celebs who were spotted at Kukku Kohli's funeral site include Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Gajendra Chauhan, Ashok Pandit, Karanvir Vohra, Tinu Verma, and more.

Aruna Irani, the wife of Kukku Kohli, was devastated following the irreparable loss of her husband. The veteran actress looked frail and heartbroken at her husband's last rites.

For the unversed, Kukku Kohli debuted with the 1991 action film, Phool Aur Kaante, which made Ajay Devgn an overnight star. His career spanned over three decades, during which he directed many films, including Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.

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