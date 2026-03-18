Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani Launch Film Production Banner DRONGO Films

Actor-director-writer Kunal Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani have officially announced the launch of their new production banner, Drongo Films. The venture is rooted in their shared passion for honest storytelling and engaging cinema, with a vision to create content that resonates with audiences while maintaining a strong creative voice. With both individuals bringing years of experience to the table, the banner aims to carve a distinct identity in the entertainment landscape.

Kunal Kemmu, who has built a diverse body of work over three decades, continues to evolve as a creative force in the industry. After making a successful directorial debut with Madgaon Express, he is now stepping into production with renewed ambition. Speaking about the new chapter, he said, “We’ve started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart — crafted with care, imagination and visual integrity.” His transition into filmmaking has been marked by a desire to explore narratives beyond conventional boundaries.

Chirag Nihalani, who comes from a film-oriented background, brings over two decades of experience across films and television. Sharing his perspective on the company’s goals, he stated, “At Drongo Films, we aspire to produce films that strike a balance between creativity and commerce. We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they’ve watched the film.” His expertise is expected to complement Kemmu’s creative instincts.

Together, the duo aims to back stories that are both engaging and meaningful, driven by strong narratives. Elaborating on the inspiration behind the name, Kemmu explained, “The name comes from the drongo bird, a fearless creature of the forest known for its remarkable ability to mimic other birds. As actors and filmmakers, we do something similar — we observe life, echo its many voices and transform them into stories on screen. Drongo Films represents our attempt to do that honestly, while also taking a step toward creative independence”.

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