Lagaan, Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

Pradeep Singh Rawat, the veteran actor known for his diverse roles across Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 74 in Mumbai on August 4, 2026. He succumbed to blood cancer after battling the illness for several months.

Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74 after a battle with cancer

According to multiple reports, including Dainik Bhaskar and Ratopati, veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM on August 4. His final rites are expected to take place on August 5, 2026.

Reportedly, the actor had previously overcome cancer four years ago. However, the disease relapsed around one and a half months ago, following which he was hospitalized for nearly a month. His condition deteriorated after his platelet count dropped, and he could not recover.

The news of Rawat's demise was reportedly shared by his Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma, prompting an outpouring of tributes from actors, filmmakers, and fans across the Indian film industry.

Rawat first became a familiar face to audiences by portraying Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's 1988 television epic Mahabharat. He later gained widespread recognition for playing the ruthless antagonist in the Suriya starrer Ghajini, a performance that remains one of the most memorable villain portrayals in Indian cinema. He also reprised the role in the 2008 Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan.

In 2001, he portrayed Deva in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan. Over the course of his career, Rawat appeared in numerous films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema.

He made his Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli's Sye, starring Nithiin and Genelia Deshmukh. He went on to feature in films such as Andarivadu, Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi, Lakshmi, Mahesh Babu's 1: Nenokkadine, and several others.

Pradeep was last seen in the Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham. In Tamil cinema, he made his debut with Silambarasan TR's Thotti Jaya and was last seen in DD Returns, starring Santhanam. His filmography also includes Chhaava, China Town, Cousins, and several other notable films.

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor admits part 2 will be larger and entertaining, believes epic 'needs a 10-part movie'