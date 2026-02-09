Lahore 1947 Release Date: Aamir Khan locks Independence Day Weekend for Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta starrer

Sunny Deol is among the few Indian actors who have an insane slate of releases ahead. While Border 2 is already setting box office on fire and Ikka promo receiving widespread love, Sunny Deol is already making headlines all for good reasons. Meanwhile, the OG action superstar has announced the theatrical release date of his much-awaited movie, Lahore 1947.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Lahore 1947 is officially locked to hit the big screens on Independence Day weekend 2026. The production banner took to their social media handle and wrote, "powerful collaboration for the first time: Aamir Khan × Sunny Deol × Rajkumar Santoshi. We are happy to announce #Lahore1947 will release in theatres on 13th August 2026."

Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol are collaborating for the first time ever in any capacity. While the Sitaare Zameen Par actor is bankrolling the project, Deol's regular collaborator, Rajkumar Santoshi has directed this film. For the record, Sunny and Rajkumar Santoshi have previously worked in Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini. Lahore 1947 will be their fourth collaboration. Speculations are rife that Santoshi is working on Ghatak 2 now. If it gets materialised, the iconic actor-director combo will reunite for the 5th film too.

Lahore 1947 is a Thursday release, which means it will have a benefit of 4-day long weekend. The film should aim to repeat the kind of hysteria Sunny Deol's 2023 Independence Day weekend release, Gadar 2, saw in its dream theatrical run. However, Lahore 1947 will not get a clean run at the box office, as multiple other players are also toying up to release their projects during the same weekend.

For the unversed, Lahore 1947 is based on a popular Punjabi play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, written by Asghar Wajahat. The movie has an ensemble star cast that includes, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. AR Rahman has composed the music while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics.

