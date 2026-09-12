Last Man In Tower X Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Manoj Bajpayee's newly released drama

Manoj Bajpayee's newly released film Last Man In Tower is catching eyeballs among moviegoers. If you are also planning to watch it in cinemas, do check out how netizens found the film and reacted to it on social media.

A social media user took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Watched Last Man in Tower last night. Loved it. Manoj was superb as usual, but Divya Dutta....ufff! My fav performer. It's a very realistic film. Totally worth watching if you are a fan of good cinema." Another one rated it 3.5 out of 5 and tweeted, "#LastManInTower Ben Rekhi’s adaptation explores greed, betrayal, and society’s moral collapse. @BajpayeeManoj and @divyadutta25 deliver powerful performances in this gripping drama. Emotional depth, simple screenplay.

A third social media user had positive things to say. He said, "#TheLastManInTowerReview: What a beautiful adaptation of the Novel itself. Truly Paisa Wasool! #ManojBajayee, Boman Irani to Divya Dutta, all the actors are impeccable. The screenplay is definitely worth your time and money. The direction of Sooni Taraporevala is commendable." Another one remarked, "Today I saw a film #LastManInTower, an average affair but a genuine story which keeps you on your seat till the end. What a film, man, especially #ManojBajapyee as Master ji. A role which you can easily connect with. An impactful story & a cheerful theatrical experience."

Based on a book of the same title by Aravind Adiga, the feature film is a suspenseful drama revolving around a school teacher who refuses to sell his apartment to a real estate developer. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, along with Divya Dutta and Boman Irani.

Stay tuned for more updates.