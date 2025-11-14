Legendary veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, one of the most respected and beloved figures of early Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 98. Confirming the news, Vicky Lalwani posted, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile, and needs privacy.”

Kamini Kaushal’s career spanned over seven decades, beginning with her debut in Neecha Nagar (1946), which went on to win the Best Film award at the first Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d’Or. She won the Montreal Film Festival award for the film, establishing her as a talented newcomer.

She played lead roles from 1946 to 1963 in films like Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958), and Godaan (1963). From 1963 onwards, she appeared in character roles, earning critical acclaim for films such as Shaheed (1965), Do Raaste (1969), Prem Nagar (1974), Maha Chor (1976), and Anhonee (1973).

Born as Uma Kashyap in Lahore, Kamini came from a highly educated family. Her father, Shivram Kashyap, was a renowned botanist, founding the Botany Department at Lahore and being a key figure in Indian scientific circles. Kamini’s childhood was marked by learning multiple skills, including horse-riding, Bharatnatyam, swimming, and craftwork. She also participated in radio plays and theatre, which helped her develop natural acting and voice modulation skills.

Her talent was noticed by director Chetan Anand, who cast her in Neecha Nagar. To avoid confusion with another actress named Uma Anand, he gave her the screen name Kamini Kaushal.

She worked with many legendary actors, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar. Her on-screen chemistry with Dilip Kumar in films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Aarzoo was highly appreciated. Off-screen, they shared a romantic bond, but Kamini chose to marry her brother-in-law B.S. Sood after the tragic death of her sister, raising her nieces while continuing her film career with her husband’s support.

Kamini Kaushal’s notable films like Ziddi (1948), Shair (1949), and Aag (1948) established her as a versatile actress who could perform romantic, dramatic, and thrilling roles with ease. Her performance in Night Club (1958) and Poonam (1952) showcased her ability to adapt to diverse genres, while her iconic roles in Shabnam and Aarzoo displayed her talent for nuanced storytelling.

Even in her later years, Kamini remained connected to cinema, appearing in Lal Singh Chaddha (2022), proving her timeless presence in Bollywood. She celebrated her 98th birthday on 25th February 2025.

