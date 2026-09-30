Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa renews for Season 2, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to return as jailers

What a season it was! Lock Upp Season 1 turned out to be a successful venture for the makers and, excitingly, the show is returning. Ektaa Kapoor is all set to bring back the controversial reality show. And since the announcement, viewers have been excited. During its first season, Lock Upp enjoyed high ratings and viewership. From the chaotic scenes to the dramatic confessions, it was all over the internet.

Just like the first season, contestants will open up about their real selves and face the opinions and stories that have followed them for years, leading to some of the show's most memorable personal moments. As of now, the premiere date has not been revealed. Well, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are returning as hosts. Hence, viewers are expecting the new season to be more engaging and dramatic than the previous one.

Take a look at the official announcement here:

For the unversed, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa season 1 contestants were Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Aly, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer, Varun Yadav, Madhuri Grover, and Pamela Serena. Shilpa Shinde and Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, participated as wild cards.

Furthermore, Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner, while Shivangi Joshi was declared the first runner-up. The other finalists were Ram, Shilpa, and Yogesh.

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