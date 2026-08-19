Netizens compare Anjali Arora's Goddess Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha to Sai Pallavi; Call it 'Ghor Kalyug'

Content creator Anjali Arora is set to take make her theatrical debut with Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The actor who first rose to fame with her viral ‘Kacha Badam’ dance video before appearing on Lock Upp, will portray Mata Sita in the upcoming mythological film. The teaser, released on August 18, has already led to reactions, with viewers divided over the casting choice.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Teaser sparks criticism

The announcement marks a significant shift for Anjali, whose journey has largely been rooted in social media and reality television. While some viewers are curious to see how she approaches such an iconic character, others have questioned whether her previous public image aligns with the role of Sita.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Several reactions on Twitter reflected strong reservations about the casting. One user wrote, “Hei bhagwan, Ghor kalyug This Anjali arora playing sita ji role in #ramayana !!! And I don’t need to tell you who she is. Now where is the outrage and people who hating #ranbirkapoor and saipallavi so much. Yei Kalyug nhi tho or kya hai."

The criticism continued with another social media user drawing a sharp contrast between Anjali’s viral internet persona and the character she is portraying. The user wrote, “Kaha Mata Sitaji Aur Kaha Badam wali girl Anjali Arora I do not wish to accept Anjali Arora in the form of Mother Sita.” While the reactions have been vocal, the teaser has also generated curiosity around Anjali’s performance and how she will interpret the role on the big screen.

About the film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

The film also stars Dev Sharma as Lord Ram. Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, prior to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi multi starrer Ramayana Part 1.

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