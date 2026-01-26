Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks his silence about quitting Kaithi 2: “Will not leave without completing Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex”

In recent weeks, social media had been rife with claims suggesting that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj had stepped away from Kaithi 2 due to financial disagreements, while others speculated that the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) itself had also been shelved. Responding to these reports, the director stated that such narratives were completely unfounded. He emphasized that his creative and professional commitments remain unchanged and that misinformation had fueled unnecessary confusion among audiences.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on rumors of him quitting Kaithi 2



Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his much-discussed project Kaithi 2, firmly putting an end to rumors about his alleged exit and the future of the LCU. Speaking at a press meet held on January 26, the director clarified his stance and reassured fans that the ambitious franchise is very much on track. Lokesh said, “Some people are saying that I quit Kaithi 2 because I demanded a huge salary, and some are saying that the LCU is closed. Now let me be clear. My next film after the Allu Arjun sir film will be Kaithi 2. Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and the Rolex Individual films are my commitments. I will not leave without completing them.”

About LCU's future



Addressing concerns about the LCU’s future, Lokesh assured fans that the cinematic universe is far from over. He revealed, “The LCU will open properly very soon. Benz is also from the LCU,” hinting at major developments and announcements in the pipeline. Adding to the excitement, he confirmed that Benz also belongs to the LCU, further expanding the scope of the franchise and reinforcing its long-term vision.



About Kaithi 2

Kaithi 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first film featured the story of an ex-convict, Dilli, who is forced to help a police officer while a mafia group is behind them. With Karthi in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast including Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and several others in pivotal roles.

