Lokesh Kanagaraj on Coolie facing Censor Board issue: “I opted for an ‘A’ Certificate because the CBFC suggested 35 cuts”

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has shed light on the censor-related challenges faced by his film Coolie starring Rajinikanth. He also explained the reasons behind his decision to go ahead with an ‘A’ certificate despite the commercial implications. Speaking at a press interaction on January 26, the director addressed the issue, offering insight into his discussions with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Lokesh Kanagaraj on opting for ‘A’ Certificate for Coolie



According to Lokesh, the Censor Board initially suggested as many as 35 cuts for Coolie, prompting the team to apply for a re-censoring. However, the second review saw the same recommendation, with no reduction in the number of proposed edits. The director chose to retain the original version and accept an adults-only classification instead. Kanagaraj said, “I opted for an A certificate because the CBFC suggested 35 cuts for Coolie. We applied for re-censoring, but they once again recommended the same 35 cuts.”

On suffering heavy revenue loss



Lokesh further revealed that the CBFC felt the film’s core themes warranted an ‘A’ certificate. In particular, the depiction of electric cremation was cited as a significant factor in the board’s decision, as it was deemed unsuitable for a universal or parental guidance rating. The decision, however, came at a steep financial cost. The filmmaker said, “The board also stated that the film thematically falls under an A certificate due to the depiction of electric cremation. As a result of the A certificate, Coolie incurred an estimated loss of Rs. 40-50 crore.”

About the film Coolie



To refresh your memory, Coolie featured an impressive star cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made special appearances in the Tamil-language action thriller. The film was released worldwide on August 14, 2025.

