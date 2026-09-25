Love And War: Alia Bhatt sets the screen ablaze with her fiery first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

The highly antipated first look of Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is finally here. After unveiling Ranbir Kapoor’s first look on September 24, the makers have now introduced Alia’s character with a striking poster. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role.

Alia Bhatt looks smoking hot in first look!

In the newly unveiled poster, Alia Bhatt appears in a dramatically different avatar, dressed in a deep magenta-red ensemble paired with an elaborate headpiece. Her crop top and thigh-high slit skirt, coupled with the elaborate styling, suggest that the glimpse could be from a dance sequence. The poster keeps her character and the context of the scene under wraps.

Check out her first look below:



The production house unveiled the poster on social media with the caption: “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies!” The announcement also confirms that the film is headed for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, giving fans a date to mark on their calendars.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fans are enamored with Alia Bhatt's first look from Love & War. A fan commented on social media, "This looks absolutely breathtaking!

The visuals and energy are on another level!" Another fan wrote, "Alia is serving pure swag." A third user wrote, "Goosebumps already! Big-screen magic!"

About Love & War

Love & War marks the first collaboration between Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film also reunites Ranbir with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya, while Alia returns to the filmmaker’s world following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky previously shared screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, while Alia and Vicky have worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Apart from Ranbir, Alia and Vicky, the period drama also features Supriya Pathak.

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ALSO READ: Love And War: Ranbir Kapoor’s intense first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s January 2027 drama unveiled