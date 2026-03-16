Love And War: Did Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal starrer makers sign over 500 NDAs? Here's what we know

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has been in the news ever since it was announced. The romance drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film has been making headlines for several reasons, from reports of its massive budget to discussions about reshoots that could potentially affect its release timeline. Now, new reports suggest that the makers are taking extensive steps to ensure that no details from the film’s sets are leaked while production continues.



Love & War makers get over 500 NDAs signed



According to Hindustan Times, the production team is implementing strict confidentiality measures. “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers have reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements).” Elaborating on the scale of these precautions, the source added, “Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain."

The heightened security around the film comes amid reports that certain sequences are being reshot. According to IANS, Bhansali is revisiting several important scenes to achieve the level of perfection he is known for. The additional filming has reportedly increased the project’s overall budget and contributed to delays in finalizing its theatrical release schedule.

Love & War is already considered one of Bhansali’s most expensive ventures to date. During an Instagram Live session, Ranbir Kapoor himself confirmed that the film’s release had been pushed. He shared that Love & War will arrive in theatres after Ramayana: Part One, which is currently slated for an October release, though the final release date for Bhansali’s film is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Love And War pushed to 2027; Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wrap shoot in June