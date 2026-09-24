Love And War: Ranbir Kapoor’s intense first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s January 2027 drama unveiled

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has finally been unveiled, ending months of anticipation. The makers have unveiled the first-look poster of Ranbir, offering fans their first official glimpse of the actor’s character ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release in January 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor looks in the mood for conflict

The official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions also shared the poster, which features Ranbir behind the wheel of a vintage car. Dressed in a T-shirt and glasses, the actor sports a short buzz cut. However, it is his visibly bruised and left hand full of bl*od that adds an intriguing edge to the otherwise understated look.

The poster was shared with the caption, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, who star in the film alongside Ranbir, also shared the first look on their respective social media accounts. Vicky wrote, “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar,” confirming the release date.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Love & War below:



About the film Love & War

Love & War marks the first collaboration between Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film also reunites Ranbir with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya, while Alia returns to the filmmaker’s world following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky previously shared screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, while Alia and Vicky have worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Apart from Ranbir, Alia and Vicky, the period drama also features Supriya Pathak.

The film has undergone changes to its release schedule and was postponed twice before locking its current date. Love & War is now slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The highly anticipated period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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