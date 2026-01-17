Love and War Update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot 2 dance numbers with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

Upcoming love triangle romance film, Love and War, is moving ahead with its filming plans amid reports of a long break. As per Mid-Day, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is all set to move to a dance sequence phase in its filming schedule, with 2 performance shoots planned in the coming days. Lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly been roped in for intense numbers with star choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Shiamak Davar at the helm.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War updates filming schedule

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up for a few days of putting their best foot forward as Love and War begins dance shoots. With the first project being driven by the famed dancer Ganesh Acharya, who has worked on well-known choreographies, including the ones for Sadda Dil Vi Tu from ABCD - Any Body Can Dance and Havan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, another big moment is expected. “The song is high on energy, dramatic, and visually lavish as is expected from a Bhansali creation. The shoot will kick off on January 20 with the three leads in Film City, Goregaon,” said a source, revealing the plan.

Meanwhile, a second song will be shot for in early February, in what is being called the director’s ‘most experimental musical set-pieces to date.’ Choreographer Shiamak Davar will lead the project with a contemporary vibe to the filming. “It is unlike anything Bhansali has attempted before. It’s experimental in form, movement, and staging, with Shiamak bringing a theatrical energy to the sequence,” revealed the insider regarding the shoot.

About Love and War

A film following the fan favorite trope of two people vying for the love and attention of one person, Love and War has long been awaited by fans of the cinema. After eyeing a December 2025 release, the movie was pushed ahead after production delays. Later, it was rumored that March 2026 is being looked at for the premiere, however the latest reports suggest an August 2026 release, in line with the Independence Day weekend.

