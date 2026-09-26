Love And War: Vicky Kaushal’s rugged avatar in first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film exudes power

After unveiling the first looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the makers of Love & War have now introduced Vicky Kaushal’s character from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama. The actor’s rugged appearance, facial scar and intense gaze instantly set a darker tone for the film, which is among the most anticipated releases of 2027.

Vicky Kaushal’s first look from Love & War out

In the poster of Love & War, Vicky is seen holding a classic silver lighter as he lights a c*garette. Smoke surrounds his face as he looks directly into the camera with a brooding expression. His thick moustache, visible mark on his forehead and dark collared shirt further add to his rugged appearance. A gold ring on his hand catches the light, completing the character’s striking look.

The makers shared the poster with the caption, “Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar.”



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s looks set the tone

Before Vicky, Ranbir and Alia’s first looks offered glimpses into their respective characters. Ranbir Kapoor is seen behind the wheel of a vintage car in a white T-shirt and glasses, sporting a short buzz cut. His bruised hand gripping the steering wheel hints at the conflict surrounding his character.

Alia, on the other hand, appears in a striking magenta-red ensemble with an elaborate headpiece. Her crop top and thigh-high slit skirt give her the appearance of a performer.

About Love & War

Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first directorial venture after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027, bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the highly anticipated period drama.

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