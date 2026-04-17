Love & War finally gets a release date, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s romantic drama to hit screens on January 21, 2027

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have been creating buzz ever since their film Love & War was announced. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming movie is now officially slated to release in theaters on January 21, 2027.

Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s film to release on January 21, 2027

After much anticipation, Love & War has finally received a release date. The official update about the film was shared by the makers, Bhansali Productions, via their social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Love & War is expected to be an intense romantic action drama, featuring the grand scale and impressive vision that are characteristic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. With his immersive storytelling and visually rich presentation, the movie is set to hit the big screens just a few days before Republic Day and is expected to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Earlier, the makers were eyeing a Summer 2026 release for Love & War. However, reports suggest that changes to the film’s storyline and production led to delays for certain reasons. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the film would only release after Ramayana Part 1 hits the big screens, and that now appears to be confirmed.

Previously, Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. Following the success of the film, the director is returning with yet another grand-scale venture and is once again collaborating with Alia Bhatt as one of the co-leads.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s next films

Ranbir Kapoor is next set to appear in a lead role in Ramayana . Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming film will be released as a two-part series during Diwali in 2026 and 2027.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the film is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic of the same name. With Ranbir Kapoor headlining the project as Lord Rama, the film also stars Yash as King Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, with Ravi Dubey playing the role of Rama’s younger brother, Lakshmana.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also has the spy action film Alpha in her upcoming lineup, with Sharvari playing the co-lead.

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