Maa Inti Bangaaram Poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to take on the world in Raj Nidimoru’s creation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her highly anticipated return to the Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaaram. This will be her first film post her wedding with Raj Nidimoru. Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha unveiled her poster from the film. The actor has also confirmed that the teaser trailer will be released on January 9, 2026, at 10 AM.

Produced under Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s home production Tralala Moving Pictures, Maa Inti Bangaaram has filmmaker and her husband, Raj Nidimoru serving as the Creator. While the release date is yet to be officially announced, it is expected that more details will be revealed along with the teaser launch. Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby. Maa Inti Bangaaram’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The cast also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in important roles.

Check out Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaaram's new poster below:

The newly released poster shows Samantha in a powerful image. The actor, dressed in a saree, is seen standing inside a bus, with her intense expression demonstrating her character as strong and fearless. According to several reports, the actor has performed most of her action sequences herself, with minimal use of body doubles, further highlighting her commitment to the role.

On the personal front, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, surrounded by close family and friends.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Following her acclaimed performances in action thriller projects like The Family Man 2 and Citadel, Samantha was last seen in a special appearance in her home production's horror comedy, Subham in 2025, making Maa Inti Bangaram's upcoming release all the more significant for her film trajectory. The actor is next set to appear in a lead role in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series also features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Salman Khan in talks with The Family Man makers Raj and DK for action-comedy film