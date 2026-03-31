Maasi Rhea Kapoor shares first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second baby boy; PIC

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their second child. The couple is on cloud nine following the birth of their baby boy and even announced the good news on their social media handles. After the exciting announcement, fans were eagerly waiting for the Khoobsurat actress to share a glimpse of her little munchkin. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming photo with Sonam’s newborn baby.

Dropping the first glimpse, Maasi Rhea also talked about Sonam's super mom strength. She called the Bollywood actress a ‘superhuman’ as the latter embarked on her motherhood journey, once again.

Expressing joy and happiness, Rhea wrote, “all you need is and in @sonamkapoor’s case some superhuman mom strength. #masilife.” The Crew filmmaker shared the photo with the official baby arrival post shared by the couple formerly.

Sonam’s family members, including Anil Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and other industry insiders reacted to the post. Farah Khan also commented on the post, saying “Best gift ever (red heart emoji).” On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha congratulated Rhea for becoming a maasi.

Talking about the snapshot, it appears to have been clicked in the hospital room. Rhea can be seen holding the baby in her arms and embracing him warmly. His entire face cannot be seen, but only a small portion of his face and hair was visible.

For the unversed, it was on March 29 that Sonam and Anand dropped a heartfelt post on Instagram to announce the birth of their second baby boy. An excerpt from their post read, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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