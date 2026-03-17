Maatrubhumi Song Chand Dekh Lena Teaser: Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh give a glimpse of the romantic track

Salman Khan shared a sneak peek of the romantic track of his upcoming movie Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, who are paired together for the first time ever. The romantic melody is titled, Chand Dekh Lena and it is sung by Nihal Tauro and Ankona Mukherjee. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, while the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Salman Khan wrote, "Maatrubhumi ka yeh gana, Chand dekh lena tumhey hum nazar aayenge."

In the small glimpse, Chitrangda Singh's character waits for her husband to return from the battlefield. Cut to the next shot, Salman Khan walks in to surprise her and starts grooving to a romantic melody. The 22-second glimpse ends with a slate saying, 'Song Out Soon.'

The song teaser came after a day of the film underwent a title change. For the unversed, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial has now been titled as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The director later revealed the reason why the movie was renamed. He shared a story on his Instagram handle. The story reads, "Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles- Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight."



He further added, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story-preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There's also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."

Post Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan is reportedly doing a big-scale action film with Vamsi Paidipally under Dil Raju's production banner. He is expected to begin the untitled film in April 2026. He is also in talks with Raj and DK for a superhero action comedy drama. Let's see if it gets materialized.

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