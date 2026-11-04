Maatrubhumi Track Teri Se*y Beauty: Check out fan reactions as Salman Khan sings his heart out in new song

Salman Khan has delighted his fans again. The Bollywood superstar surprised fans on November 4 morning by dropping a teaser of his latest song, Teri Se*y Beauty from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Salman managed to give fans an early-morning musical surprise.

Salman Khan shares Teri Se*y Beauty teaser at 5 AM

Taking to Instagram around 5 AM, Salman shared a glimpse of the song with a quirky caption that played on the idea of catching an early-morning flight while teasing the track's lyrics. The actor wrote, “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon (don’t know where I will land),” and added the hashtag #TeriSe*yBeauty Out Now. He also directed fans to the link in his Instagram bio to watch the full song on YouTube.

Check out the song below:

The latest track is part of Salman's upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song has been sung by Salman Khan and Muskaan, with Sajid Khan contributing additional vocals. Sajid has also penned the lyrics. The music video features Salman alongside the film's female lead, Chitrangada Singh.

Check out fans' reactions below:

All About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was initially announced to arrive in theaters in April 2026 but was subsequently postponed. The makers also dismissed reports suggesting that the project had been shelved. However, an official release date is still awaited. Meanwhile, Salman's surprise release of Teri Sexy Beauty has offered fans a fresh glimpse into the film as they wait for further updates.

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