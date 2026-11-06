Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch: Salman Khan's top 6 statements from film's event; From ticket price to release date

Salman Khan recently attended the launch event of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May W*r Rest in Peace', where he addressed several aspects of the project, including its storyline, release date, visual effects and box office speculation. The actor also made a special announcement for senior citizens, revealing that the makers have decided to offer tickets at just Rs 11 for audiences above the age of 75. Check out the top 5 statements by Salman Khan from Maatrubhumi trailer launch.

Maatrubhumi tickets to be priced at Rs 11 for senior citizens

In a thoughtful initiative, Salman announced that senior citizens aged above 75 will be able to watch Maatrubhumi at a ticket price of just Rs 11. The announcement was made during the film's launch event.

Salman Khan dismisses rumours of script changes

Addressing speculation that the government had pressured the makers into changing the film's narrative, Salman firmly dismissed the reports. He said, "The narrative that the government put pressure and changed the script is completely false. We have made a film about soldiers and what all their families have to go through. There are no negative forces. It is how for the soldiers, the nation comes first."

Maatrubhumi to release on December 4

Salman also confirmed the film's theatrical release date as December 4, explaining the delays caused by an injury to his co-star Chitrangada Singh. He revealed, "We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam got injured, and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4."

Salman Khan wants Maatrubhumi's VFX to impress audiences

Speaking about the film's visual effects, the actor stressed that the team wants to deliver a visually impressive cinematic experience. He stated, "Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film. So, with this film, we don't want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone's mind. It is a beautifully shot film."

Salman Takes A Dig At Sikandar, Praises Ramayana

During the interaction, Salman also appeared to poke fun at his previous release, Sikandar, taking a brief pause while discussing the film. He further praised Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming epic Ramayana and dismissed speculation about a box office clash. Highlighting the importance of the project, Salman said, “People should refrain from talking about Rs 4000 crore budget. I want people to talk about Ramayana. It deserves all the attention.”

With its December 4 release date confirmed, Maatrubhumi is now gearing up to bring its story of soldiers, sacrifice and their families to the big screen.

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