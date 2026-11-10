Maatrubhumi Trailer Out: Read 11 tweets to know how netizens reacted to Salman Khan's military avatar

The trailer for Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, is out now. The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, presents Salman Khan in a rare military avatar. The 4-minute-and-35-second trailer of Maatrubhumi met with mixed reactions on social media. Here's a look at how netizens found the trailer.

A social media user took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Hand-to-hand combat with Chinese soldiers, this scene alone is worth the theatre experience. Seeing #SalmanKhan as an Indian soldier in #MaatrubhumiTrailer has me genuinely excited. This is how you honour real heroes #Maatrubhumi." Another fans commented, "Dear #SalmanKhan THIS IS BEYOND EXPECTATIONs. This is FKING HISTORY against all odds. Too Good Man Too Good #MaatrubhumiTrailer."

A fan highlighted a scene from the trailer and praised its intensity. The tweet reads, "This scene is literally will make you cry. This single scene from #MaatrubhumiTrailer is a thousand times better than the entire Border 2 movie #SalmanKhan." Another one took a dig at Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha with a popular Salman Khan dialogue and said, "Eetha, it's done bro.....Salman Khan The actor is back with Bang. This one scene is enough to create massive hype among neutrals. #MaatrubhumiTrailer | #SalmanKhan."

However, some social media users didn't find it interesting. One tweeted, "This movie should not cross 50crs. 100crs toh doooor ki baat h. He needs a big reality slap. Even though career is basically at the end. #MaatrubhumiTrailer. Another one remarked, "#MaatrubhumiTrailer what the hell i watched he is not even trying to act i mean his last best film was BB for me he gave some effort but here no expression cant walk properly leave the action sequence they are terrible salman be like."

Check out all the tweets below:

Besides Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangada Singh, Nepali actor Anoop Bikram Shahi, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, and others in key roles.

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ALSO READ: Maatrubhumi Trailer Review: Salman Khan unleashes his full grit for a battle to secure peace